Scorching heat begins a Coastal Bend spring break today; inland temperatures reach lower to middle 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mercury surged into the middle 90s inland today, while as a strong onshore breeze held beachside temperatures to the upper 70s. A cold front Sunday will relieve the heat and bring rain chances. Those rain chances will hold off until Tuesday, however, and precipitation totals will be modest. Another chance of rain occurs behind a second cold front sweeping through the region Friday morning, and that scenario may yield better rainfall totals. Still, the biggest news of the coming week will be cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday, then again Friday and Saturday. Highs on those days will only reach the lower to middle 70s, with overnight readings dipping to the 40s and 50s. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will warm to the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies and gusty east northeasterly winds Monday and Tuesday will make the beaches feel a tad cool.

