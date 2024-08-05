Watch Now
Scorching and dangerous heat through the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Oppressive and dangerous is the cards for us this week. High pressure will continue to dominate our area. Locking us in with hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine with no meaningful rainfall ahead in the forecast.

Today will be the "coolest" as temperatures will soar to near record high temps by the mid week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and light winds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: Calm

Tomorrow: Hotter and sunny
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Clear night skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have good evening and stay cool!

