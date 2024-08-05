Scorching and dangerous heat through the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Oppressive and dangerous is the cards for us this week. High pressure will continue to dominate our area. Locking us in with hot temperatures and plenty of sunshine with no meaningful rainfall ahead in the forecast.

Today will be the "coolest" as temperatures will soar to near record high temps by the mid week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and light winds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Calm

Tomorrow: Hotter and sunny

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Clear night skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have good evening and stay cool!