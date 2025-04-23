Watch Now
SCIENCE SNIPPET: Earth Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Earth Day!

Today, we take time to celebrate and appreciate our planet, as well as remind ourselves to take steps to preserve and protect it.

History of Earth Day:
Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, when 20 million Americans rallied and protested for a healthier planet after growing concern over pollution, oil spills, and wildlife loss.

This led to the beginning of the modern environmental movement and major laws getting passed, like to Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.

Why it matters:
Earth Day is recognized as a reminder that the planet is our collective home that we share and that it is each of our responsibilities to care for it. We can all take those steps together with small daily actions.

