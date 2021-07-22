Watch
Scattered to Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms Dampen Coastal Bend

Hill Country Upper Low Ignites Coastal Bend Storms
Lisa Mejia Torres - Facebook Weather Watchers Group
Thunderstorms to Persist through Early Evening Across Coastal Bend
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 15:34:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —An upper level low centered over the Hill Country is drawing abundant moisture into the Coastal Bend, resulting in widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances end this evening as the low moves out of range, then high pressure will dominate with fair skies and hot afternoons through the weekend. By midweek, deep tropical easterly flow may increase clouds and produce stray showers.

