CORPUS CHRISTI — Though many of us stayed dry yesterday, officially out at the airport we registered a trace of rainfall, there were a couple of storms that sparked inland around Ben Bolt and near the Alice area that dropped heavy rain and brought strong winds.

We’ll have a repeat of that today, but the showers and storms will be more widespread and become numerous to likely in the region. Some of the rainfall will be heavy at times and could cause some localized flash flooding since our grounds are still very saturated. This storm chance will last from the mid-morning hours all the way through the afternoon and early evening. We’ll see a temporary lull in activity, before re-firing early tomorrow morning and becoming more widely scattered Friday and Saturday.

All this rainfall is courtesy of an upper-level disturbance out to our west that continues to send waves of moisture/instability towards South Texas and as a result keeps rain in the forecast.

Sunday the rainfall will be isolated in nature, so that looks to be the driest day of the two weekend days. Winds will increase slightly next week and will start to send rain chances north of us. However, we’ll see isolated showers Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up as well.

Today: Scattered to numerous showers and storms, some locally heavy, lasting a good portion of today…High: 84…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH

Tonight: Showers taper off early, then re-firing overnight out west; muggy and mild…Low: 68…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms, especially early, with mainly cloudy skies and warm temperatures…High: 84…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms…High: 85…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Less cloud coverage, warming up, only isolated showers in the area, not completely dry…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Clouds increase, isolated showers and warm…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy and hot with a good breeze…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Be safe everyone around the storms, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN, download our FREE STORMSHIELD app to track storms…and have a great day!