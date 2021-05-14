Scattered showers this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI — After drying out over the last couple of days, the rainfall opportunity for South Texas will once again be on the rise as Gulf moisture will begin to push into the area. Also a series of weak upper-level disturbances will push in from the west to help increase coverage of a few showers and thundershowers heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks like the better day to see some scattered showers and thundershowers in the area with less coverage on Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy. The caveat for all this will be the wind. Strong southeasterly winds will make the activity scattered in nature so rainfall amounts will vary widely over the next several days.

We’ll get a little break, but still on to clouds early next week, but then the upper-level disturbance moves closer to South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday and scattered showers and thundershowers will increase in the region once again. Winds will still be elevated so the rainfall will produce widely scattered and varying rainfall totals from a mere quarter inch to some location picking up well over an inch to an inch and a half.

Today: Mainly cloudy with some sunshine breaking out throughout the day, breezy and mild…High: 82…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Not as cool, gentle breezy, humidity increasing…Low: 71…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Widely scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly cloudy and windy…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Less rainfall opportunity, but still scattered showers in the area, slightly warmer…High: 83…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, windy and fairly hot…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers back in the forecast, some locally heavy…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly cloudy and windy…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great weekend and hold on to that umbrella!