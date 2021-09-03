Scattered showers/storms today but a scorching hot Labor Day weekend is ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure is just far enough to the north of the Coastal Bend and will allow a pocket of some tropical moisture to make its way into the region through the early afternoon hours.

This will come in the form of some scattered showers and storms with some of the thunderstorm activity capable of bringing some brief heavy downpours. If you are looking for some rainfall, hopefully it comes today for you because today is the best chance of rainfall for the next 7-days.

Afternoon high temperatures are still forecast to shoot in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices expected to top out around 113-115 degrees. A Heat Advisory is once again in effect for many locations beginning at noon through 7PM. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and, if you are working outdoors, to seek the shade/AC frequently.

Tonight, is the Friday Night Fever and most area football games will be good to go with showers and storms coming to an end. Expect is to be a breezy, warm and very muggy night with temperatures mainly in the mid-80s.

For the Labor Day weekend, expect mainly sunny skies and scorching hot temperatures with highs near the triple digits for many areas. Look for lots of sunshine and more of a breeze on Saturday and less wind on Sunday and Monday. Beach conditions look great also, but there will be a low rip current risk all weekend long. If you are not an experienced swimmer, stay near lifeguards or stay in waist deep water. Be mindful of the flag system, especially if Red Flags are flying.

We’ll tap into a little bit more tropical moisture by the middle of next week which will result in a few stray to isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall the heat will continue to be the main story.

The tropics are still active with Hurricane Larry expected to form into a major hurricane later today. There is an area of disturbed weather following Larry way off near Africa with a low chance of development and we’re also watching the western Caribbean for a low chance of development with an area of disturbed weather as well. Nothing is threatening South Texas at this time.

Today: Scattered showers and storms, some with locally heavy rain, but overall lots of heat, humidity and a good breeze…High: 97…Heat Index: 105-115…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM.

Tonight: Quiet, calm and humid…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Labor Day Weekend: Mainly sunny, humid and very hot…High’s: Upper 90s. Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Labor Day Monday: Still lots of sunshine and very hot…High: 98…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Few stray showers, still mainly sunny and hot…High: 96…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Few stray showers, mainly sunny and still scorching hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15.

Have a great weekend, stay cool and be safe!