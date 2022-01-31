Scattered showers & storms today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week we’re going to have several weather swings that include showers and storms, mild temperatures, strong arctic cold fronts and very cold temperatures all within the span from now until Friday.

Let’s begin with today. We have an upper-level disturbance that will be moving through south-central Texas this morning through the afternoon. With ample moisture in place, there will be an increase in showers and thunderstorms from right here in the Coastal Bend up towards San Antonio and into the Victoria Crossroads and into southeast Texas.

The best place for thunderstorm activity will be in our northern and northeaster counties from Live Oak, Bee, Refugio and Aransas counties. These locations are in a marginal risk for severe weather today. Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of small hail, damaging winds and very heavy rainfall rates. Some locations could receive around 1-3” of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

A Flash Flood Watch is posted for parts of Refugio and Aransas counties until 9PM.

Always remember to Turn Around Don’t Drown!

Inland regions west of 77 and Highway 281 will not be nearly as great as we’ll be on the tail end of the upper-level disturbance.

Rainfall will begin to taper off and move later tonight and will lead to drier conditions on Tuesday.

Then, rainfall will again increase on Wednesday as a strong arctic cold front begins to move into north Texas. Mainly shower activity is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder could be possible.

Then, the arcitic front will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning just after midnight and will bring much colder temperatures to the Coastal Bend. Winds will be howling around 15-30 MPH with gusts around 40. Rain will end from north to south and we’ll see a little sunshine peaking through by Thursday afternoon.

Frozen precipitation chances look to remain well north of the region, but we’ll struggle to get afternoon high temperatures out of the 40s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows will be freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings with wind chill values in the teens to low 20s. Residents are urged to prepare now to cover sensitive vegetation and to give their outdoor pets protection from the cold to stay warm.

Temperatures will moderate by Sunday back into the middle 50s.

Today: Scattered showers and storms developing early in the morning and tapering off by the late afternoon hours; some will be locally heavy and favor the northern and northeastern areas; less inland…High: 71…Wind: SSE/WNW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and cool with some patchy fog developing…Low: 53…Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild with less wind…High: 73…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Wednesday: More clouds and windy with showers increasing…High: 77…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Strong arctic cold front moves in with strong winds and much colder temperatures; rainfall ending…High: 47…Wind: NNW 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Freezing in the AM with wind chills in the teens and 20s, partly cloudy…High: 42…Wind: N 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!