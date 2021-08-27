Scattered showers & storms to end the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We will see an increase of tropical moisture move into the Coastal Bend today, courtesy of a weak upper-level disturbance that will be moving westward from the Gulf. The result will be scattered showers and storms in the area.

Some of the activity will be heavy at time and residents are urged to use caution when on the wet roads and allow a few extra minutes to arrive to their destinations safely.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely given the isolated to scattered nature of the activity, but some locations could pick up a quick half inch to an inch of rain with some of the heavier downpours. Accumulations could go even higher for areas that receive multiple rounds of the activity. Others, especially farther inland, will only see a few sprinkles amounting to a couple of hundredths.

By Saturday and into Sunday, the disturbance will have moved west of us, but there will still be some left-over moisture in place, and with the help of daytime heating, could result in a few more isolated showers, but coverage will be less than today. Outdoor weekend plans still look good, with only brief interruptions.

Tropical Storm Ida formed yesterday afternoon in the Caribbean and continues to chug northwestward towards western Cuba. Once Ida reaches the Gulf, rapid intensification is forecast, and the storm could quickly reach category 2 strength within 24-36 hours. Forecast models continue to be in good consensus that it will head towards the Louisiana coast and make landfall late Sunday and into early Monday.

This current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center will put the Coastal Bend on the dry and hot side of the system and will drive our temperatures to near 100 degrees beginning Monday through Wednesday. Local impacts we’ll observe from Ida will be minor coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and increased swells for the nearshore and offshore waters. Beachgoers are urged to use caution this weekend if heading towards the Gulf waters.

Rain chance will return by Thursday of next week as more moisture begins to push in from the Gulf, but still only expect isolated showers.

Today: Scattered showers and storms in the area, some locally heavy, not as hot…High: 93…Wind: ESE 9-18 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm…Low: 75…Wind: Light and Variable.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers, watching Ida move into the Gulf…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, less rain, only a few stray showers, getting hotter…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Mainly sunny, dry and blazing hot; keeping an eye on the tropics…High: 99…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and very hot…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Few more clouds leading to stray showers, but good sunshine and hot…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend and keep updated with latest tropical forecasts!