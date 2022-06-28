Scattered showers & storms remain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We finally got a round of scattered showers and storms that visited northern parts of the Coastal Bend yesterday afternoon and evening. Though, officially, some of rainfall reports were dismal around a quarter of an inch, there were some spotty locations that received some locally heavy rain around 1-2 inches.

We’ll see another round of scattered showers and storms in the region courtesy of a weak frontal boundary that is stalled just north of us along with a tropical wave in the northern central Gulf of Mexico that will continue to throw extra tropical moisture our way.

Though rainfall amounts will vary widely, we’ll generally see higher rainfall amounts near the coast with less activity for our inland and western communities.

As the tropical wave gets closer, late Wednesday and into Thursday, it will be possible for some of our coastal communities and counties to pick up around 1-3 inches of rainfall with some locally higher amounts possible. It will all be dependent on the organization of the wave and what path exactly it takes. If it stays farther east, rainfall will be less.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 was named yesterday in the far southern Atlantic. It is not a threat here and is forecast to head towards Central America. The 6WEATHER Team will continue to monitor it.

By Friday and into the 4th of July Holiday Weekend the heat and humidity will return along with the sunshine and hot conditions.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy with temperatures still on the hot side; scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening before tapering down again later tonight…High: 93…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: A few left-over showers, partly to mainly cloudy and mild…Low: 74…Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms; still on the hot side…High: 91…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 98-104.

Thursday: Tropical wave in Gulf gets closer to the coastline, some heavy and strong showers and storms possible especially for coastal and northeastern parts of the viewing area; otherwise, scattered showers and storms for remaining parts of the Coastal Bend…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Rainfall opportunity begins to taper off with a few stray showers remaining; getting hotter again…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100-106.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny, hot, humid and windy…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot and sticky…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and use caution in and around thunderstorm activity!