Scattered Showers, Few Rumbles of Thunder, Bring Modest Rains to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Scattered showers and a few brief thunderstorms splashed across the Coastal Bend today but deposited only a few hundredths of the inch of rain. With weak upper level dynamics, only stray to isolated showers are anticipated Monday and Tuesday, but abundant Gulf moisture and waves of instability threaten heavy rainfall the second half of the week, and especially for the upcoming weekend. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the middle 80s, a few degrees below normal for this time of the year, while morning lows linger in the lower to middle 70s, a bit higher than normal. This is because of the persistent excessive humidity that will fuel late-week storms. The late-week and weekend storms may generate between two and three inches of additional rainfall, and with soil moisture already in excess, there may be potential for additional flooding. We will keep you informed as the week progresses.