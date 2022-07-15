Scattered rain chances today, cranking up the heat this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak mid to upper level disturbance will throw some extra tropical moisture into South Texas today.

The result will be a brief, but welcome, change to our hot and dry weather pattern in the form of extra clouds and a few scattered tropical downpours throughout the day and tapering off by later this evening. Extra clouds will keep high temperatures down in the low to mid-90s for many this afternoon.

With the nature of the rainfall in the forecast, which is scattered, not everyone will participate, and some may see little to no rain. For those who do, there could be some locally heavy rain with gusty winds and heavy downpours. On average, around a quarter to half inch will be possible with some spotty areas getting a little bit more and some others only a trace.

By tonight and heading into the weekend, the little disturbance will move out the heat will once again be the main weather headline. In addition, Saharan Dust will begin to move in today and it will create hazy conditions heading into the weekend.

The tropics continue to be very quiet at this time and no tropical development is forecast to develop in the next 5-days.

Heading into next week, humidity will rise along with temperatures with highs back near 100 and heat indices around 108-116. Heat advisories will likely be needed once again.

Today: A change of pace in our hot and dry weather pattern as tropical moisture increases with scattered tropical downpours in the forecast today; some locally heavy, still hot though under partly cloudy skies…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 95-105

Tonight: Rainfall ending, remaining partly cloudy and very muggy…Low: 74…Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

Saturday: A few left-over morning showers possible, but drying out by the afternoon under partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies, turning hotter…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110

Sunday: Saharan Dust moves in (actually by Friday evening) and takes over creating hazy and hot sunshine over the area…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies, still very hazy and dusty, sweltering heat and winds increase…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tuesday: Sunny, hazy and sweltering hot and windy…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Wednesday: Summer heat continues and gets even hotter with very gusty winds and high humidity…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 108-118.

Have a great weekend, hopefully you get some rainfall today! Otherwise, stay cool this weekend and stay hydrated with lots of water!