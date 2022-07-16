CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saharan dust blankets the Coastal Bend this weekend, and upper level high pressure dominates the region through the coming week, allowing no significant precipitation and producing high head indices. After dust abates late Monday, expect generally clear nights and sunny afternoons. It will be breezy each afternoon through Monday, becoming windy Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will raise from the middle to upper 90s, with lows in the middle 70s to around 80. The Tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remains quiet.

