Watch
Weather

Actions

Saharan dust creates hazy Coastal Bend skies, upper ridging precludes rain chances

Hot, hazy and humid through weekend, at least
Hazy, hot and sunny over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Rene Vela
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Rene Vela
Hazy skies and warm temperatures prevail over the Coastal Bend the next several days.
Hazy, hot and sunny over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Rene Vela
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:10:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of a stubborn upper level ridge and an extensive layer of Saharan dust have caused hazy, hot and humid but rainless conditions over South Texas.

Afternoon heat indices of between 105 and 109 degrees will prevail into early next week, with highs in the 90s and daybreak lows in the upper 70s.

The extensive upper level high pressure area spans most of the southern U.S. and keeps our rain chances limited to weak waves moving off the Gulf of Mexico.

The abundant dust does not allow precipitation however, until a modest chance of coastal showers next Tuesday.

Expect a persistent onshore breeze through the coming week, at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019