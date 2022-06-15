Saharan dust creates hazy Coastal Bend skies, upper ridging precludes rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of a stubborn upper level ridge and an extensive layer of Saharan dust have caused hazy, hot and humid but rainless conditions over South Texas.

Afternoon heat indices of between 105 and 109 degrees will prevail into early next week, with highs in the 90s and daybreak lows in the upper 70s.

The extensive upper level high pressure area spans most of the southern U.S. and keeps our rain chances limited to weak waves moving off the Gulf of Mexico.

The abundant dust does not allow precipitation however, until a modest chance of coastal showers next Tuesday.

Expect a persistent onshore breeze through the coming week, at 10 to 20 mph.