Robstown woman struggling with water flowing into her house

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Many people in Robstown are going through flooding issues.

One woman tells us she's been having issues for awhile.

Carmen Elizondo, 84, lives near the fairgrounds in Robstown.

She says flooding around her house has been a problem since 2007 but just a few days ago her house got it the worst when water started seeping into her entire house.

She says she had to leave her house immediatelyly and says she's having bug issues. Thinking she could be losing weight due to the stress of the entire situation, she even went to the extent of calling a state representative because she says the City of Robstown isn't helping her.

"They never came and checked to really see what's going on," Elizondo said. "They just took it for granted and I call that abuse."

Elizondo says she couldn't even see the front of her house because it was flooded so much. And she says she was having trouble because the water covered her entire sidewalk.

She tells me she thinks the water from nearby apartments drains into her house and that could be why her house floods.

