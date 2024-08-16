Relentless heat, humidity to dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to plague South Texas through much of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect lots of sun with afternoon temperatures from the middle 90s to around 100 degrees

Expect heat indices of 110 to 115 degrees

No rain likely until late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday :

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 113 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

This summertime heat is no joke. Make sure to stay hydrafted, and take frequent breaks.