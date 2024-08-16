Watch Now
Relentless heat, humidity to dominate Coastal Bend weather pattern through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to plague South Texas through much of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect lots of sun with afternoon temperatures from the middle 90s to around 100 degrees
  • Expect heat indices of 110 to 115 degrees
  • No rain likely until late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday :
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index near 113 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

This summertime heat is no joke. Make sure to stay hydrafted, and take frequent breaks.

