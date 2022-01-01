Record high temperatures today to be replaced with harsh cold Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Record highs today over the Coastal Bend precede an infusion of Arctic air late tonight. Temperatures have plummeted to the single digits over the Red River Valley, and a freeze is expected here by daybreak Monday. Expect gales tonight and Sunday over the coastal waters, and strong winds over land areas as well. The front will bring a few light showers. The mercury surged into the lower to middle 90s on New Years Day over much of the inland Coastal Bend, shattering all-time records by several degrees in many sites. With the Arctic front arriving between 1 am and 4 am Sunday, air temperatures will plummet into the lower 40s by daybreak, sending wind chill values deep into the 30s. In fact, temperatures will struggle to climb above 50 degrees despite clearing skies on Sunday against a north wind at 25 to 40 mph. High pressure settles overhead early Monday, easing winds and allowing a light freeze over all but the immediate coastline. Make sure to protect tender vegetation, your pets and folks who cannot protect themselves.

Temperatures will gradually moderate through the middle of the coming week as the Canadian air mass moderates and slides into the Mississippi Valley, but another dose of cold air arrives Thursday. Don't look for significant rainfall with that front, either, but showers are anticipated as an upper level disturbance closes out the week on Saturday.

