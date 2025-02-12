Record high temperatures this afternoon to chilly lows tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! The rollercoaster/whiplash weather continues.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Record high temperature of 87ºF recorded at CCIA

Temperatures plummet into the 40s tonight

Strong winds overnight and tomorrow morning

After reaching a record high temperature this afternoon, sweater weather will be back in the forecast tonight. A cold front will pass through tonight, ushering in cold and dry air into the Coastal Bend.Winds coming from the north will also pick up their intensity overnight through tomorrow morning.

Our cool down and below average temperatures will extend into Valentines Day's, but rebounding moisture and a warm front that will approach the coast will cause another brief summer like warm up into the 80s on Saturday before another cold front arrives.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, mist/drizzle, much cooler

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: S/N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Clouds with some sunshine, chilly

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 46º

Winds: NE 10-15 mpg

Have a good evening!