Record high temperatures this afternoon to chilly lows tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! The rollercoaster/whiplash weather continues.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Record high temperature of 87ºF recorded at CCIA
- Temperatures plummet into the 40s tonight
- Strong winds overnight and tomorrow morning
After reaching a record high temperature this afternoon, sweater weather will be back in the forecast tonight. A cold front will pass through tonight, ushering in cold and dry air into the Coastal Bend.Winds coming from the north will also pick up their intensity overnight through tomorrow morning.
Our cool down and below average temperatures will extend into Valentines Day's, but rebounding moisture and a warm front that will approach the coast will cause another brief summer like warm up into the 80s on Saturday before another cold front arrives.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, mist/drizzle, much cooler
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: S/N 10-20 mph
Thursday: Clouds with some sunshine, chilly
Temperature: High 59ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and cool
Temperature: Low 46º
Winds: NE 10-15 mpg
Have a good evening!