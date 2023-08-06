Watch Now
Record Breaking Heat This Weekend

The trend of near record high temperatures continues
Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 20:48:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

Dangerous heat continues this weekend. We broke our record high temperature this afternoon at 100 degrees in Corpus Christi. The old record was 99 degrees set back in 1997.

Heat advisories are in effect until 7 PM.

Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 70s with humid and breezy conditions. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 10 - 20 MPH with an occasional gust at 26 MPH.

Gusty winds will continue into tomorrow and will be welcome to give us some relief from the oppressive heat. Temperatures will be once again nearing 100 degrees and we could possibly tie the record set back in 1940.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay safe!

