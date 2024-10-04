Rainy, stormy Saturday for the Coastal Bend...but things looking up by Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Keep the umbrellas handy for outdoor activities today, but rain chances dwindle tonight and Sunday, while a weak cold front dries the area by midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches can be expected along the immediate coast today, with much lower totals inland.

It will remain humid through the first of next week although rain chances lessen.

Slightly cool but drier conditions will establish over the Coastal Bend mid- to late-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East northeast 10 to 20 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and humid with isolated showers, mainly before midnight

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Northeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East northeast 10 to 20 mph

A Coastal Flood Advisory may be reissued for today, so be careful out at the beach.

