Rainy, stormy Saturday for the Coastal Bend...but things looking up by Sunday

NOAA/NHC
Geo-color GOeS image of the Gulf of Mexico are of disturbed weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Keep the umbrellas handy for outdoor activities today, but rain chances dwindle tonight and Sunday, while a weak cold front dries the area by midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches can be expected along the immediate coast today, with much lower totals inland.
  • It will remain humid through the first of next week although rain chances lessen.
  • Slightly cool but drier conditions will establish over the Coastal Bend mid- to late-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East northeast 10 to 20 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and humid with isolated showers, mainly before midnight
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 10 to 20 mph

A Coastal Flood Advisory may be reissued for today, so be careful out at the beach.

