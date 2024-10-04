Rainy, stormy Saturday for the Coastal Bend...but things looking up by Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Keep the umbrellas handy for outdoor activities today, but rain chances dwindle tonight and Sunday, while a weak cold front dries the area by midweek.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches can be expected along the immediate coast today, with much lower totals inland.
- It will remain humid through the first of next week although rain chances lessen.
- Slightly cool but drier conditions will establish over the Coastal Bend mid- to late-week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East northeast 10 to 20 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and humid with isolated showers, mainly before midnight
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 10 to 20 mph
A Coastal Flood Advisory may be reissued for today, so be careful out at the beach.