Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Rainy start to the week: Stop and go shower activity

Flood Flash Warning in effect for North Kleberg County, east of Kingsville, until 7 PM
Julia Kwedi Monday 4/21/25 4pm forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers
  • Flash Flood Warning in North Kleberg County, east of Kingsville, until 7 PM

After heavy downpours for coastal neighborhoods this morning and parts of this afternoon, we are now looking at more isolated on/off rain activity for the rest of the day and into Tuesday. Abundant moisture will lead to muggy conditions and warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon, and little rain during the day. Our next best chance for heavy showers and maybe even some thunderstorms will be late Tuesday night into overnight Wednesday.

Beyond then our rain chances will fizzle out with strong gusty winds taking over the headlines in our forecast for the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers, sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Overnight showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.