Rainy start to the week: Stop and go shower activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers

Flash Flood Warning in North Kleberg County, east of Kingsville, until 7 PM

After heavy downpours for coastal neighborhoods this morning and parts of this afternoon, we are now looking at more isolated on/off rain activity for the rest of the day and into Tuesday. Abundant moisture will lead to muggy conditions and warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon, and little rain during the day. Our next best chance for heavy showers and maybe even some thunderstorms will be late Tuesday night into overnight Wednesday.

Beyond then our rain chances will fizzle out with strong gusty winds taking over the headlines in our forecast for the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers, sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Overnight showers and t-storms

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!