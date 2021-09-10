Rainfall opportunity increases this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll have one more day of high pressure in control of our forecast, at least for the next couple of days, that will give us mainly sunny skies today with highs pushing a few degrees passed the climatological normal in the middle to upper 90s.

There is a weak disturbance in the Gulf pushing towards South Texas this morning and that will result in a few clouds and the opportunity for a passing stray shower, but overall the sunny skies and heat will dominate today.

The dome of high pressure will begin to back away on Saturday and that will result in a few more clouds in the region as temperatures scale back a few degrees on the high. Still the opportunity for some stray showers will be possible Saturday, but again a fairly dry day.

Then, we’ll watch a tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico push towards South Texas and near the Mexican coast and bring copious amounts of moisture to the region beginning late Saturday and into Sunday.

This will result in mainly scattered showers and storms each day beginning Sunday through the end of next week. Heavier rainfall totals are favoring the Gulf waters and the immediate coastline. Lesser amounts the farther inland you go.

Rain opportunity is highly dependent on the tropical wave developing into a tropical depression or storm. As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center has a medium chance of tropical development in the western Gulf by early next week.

The 6WEATHER Team will monitor it very closely and it will be important to keep updated with the latest forecast. If the system develops, we may be robbed of rainfall chances depending on the systems track. If it remains undeveloped and disorganized, we’ll have a greater shot at some rainfall.

Today: Mainly sunny and breezy with a passing stray shower…High: 96…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear and tranquil…Low: 70…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and not as hot, increasing tropical moisture with a stray shower…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Tropical scattered showers and storms increasing with mainly cloudy skies, some rain may be heavy. Watching the tropics…High: 90…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Scattered tropical showers and storms, mainly cloudy and not as hot. Watching the tropics…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with some isolated showers…High: 92…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms in the area, mainly cloudy…High: 90…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Have a great weekend and have that umbrella close by.