Rainfall not completely gone for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve had rainfall across the Coastal Bend nearly every day this week and yesterday was no exception with nearly an inch of rainfall reported over at Corpus Christi International. With those extra raindrops in the bucket, we are now well over 7.5 inches above normal for rainfall for this time of year…and there is more on the way.

We’ll see things temporarily dry out for the most part today as upper-level high pressure has control of our weather pattern. Though, the high is not dominant and has some weakness to it, that means that the opportunity for a few stray showers may still be possible this afternoon, especially as we get the daytime heating going.

There is a weak frontal boundary that will stall in north and central Texas over the 4th of July holiday weekend, couple that with another upper-level low that will move in and we have a weather pattern set up where tropical moisture will be in abundance beginning on Sunday and lasting again through much of next week. The result will be another 1-3 inches of accumulated rainfall for many locations by next Friday.

Saturday and 4th of July Sunday we’ll have some of those stray to isolated showers around. At this point, it doesn’t look like a washout either of the days. Fireworks and festivities should be fine, just hold on to that umbrella.

Tropical Storm Elsa remains in the southern Atlantic as a tropical storm and is forecast to head into the Caribbean over the weekend. The 6WEATHER Team will keep an eye as it moves through that area and is still forecast to move towards the southeast and continues to not be a threat to South Texas.

Today: Good amount of sunshine with a few clouds and some stray showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Humid, tranquil and mild…Low: 75…Wind: Light and variable.

Saturday: Hot, muggy and a good mix of clouds and sun, a few passing isolated showers/storms…High: 94…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Sunday: Clouds and moisture increasing in the area, still hot; isolated showers and storms…High: 92…Wind: SE 8-16 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Cloudy with tropical downpours likely over South Texas…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Cloudy with tropical downpours likely over South Texas…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great holiday weekend; be safe!