Rain & t-storm chances increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Eclipse day! It was a bit tough thanks to all the cloud cover, but we got to see a glimpse of today's solar eclipse.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy and humid tonight

Breezy conditions continue

Marginal to slight risk for strong t-storms tomorrow ahead of cold front

Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Wednesday at 10 A.M until 11 P.M. due very dry conditions after our cold front passes through

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers

Temperature: Low 72º

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with P.M. t-showers

Temperature: High 85º

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and dry

Temperature: High 86º

Winds: NW 15 to 20 mph

Have a good night!