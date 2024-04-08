Watch Now
Rain & t-storm chances increase

Ahead of our next cold front, moderate showers and t-storms will move in
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 18:32:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Eclipse day! It was a bit tough thanks to all the cloud cover, but we got to see a glimpse of today's solar eclipse.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy and humid tonight
  • Breezy conditions continue
  • Marginal to slight risk for strong t-storms tomorrow ahead of cold front
  • Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Wednesday at 10 A.M until 11 P.M. due very dry conditions after our cold front passes through

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers
Temperature: Low 72º
Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with P.M. t-showers
Temperature: High 85º
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and dry
Temperature: High 86º
Winds: NW 15 to 20 mph

Have a good night!

