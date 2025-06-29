Rain returns to the forecast for the last few days of June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers and t-storms beginning tomorrow

Saharan dust continues with another round later in the week

More clouds will roll into the area, making for a cloudy and muggy night. As an upper-level disturbance brings along deep moisture in the Coastal Bend tomorrow, it will usher in scattered showers and t-storms that will linger in the forecast through most of the upcoming week. Saharan dust will also continue to roll through South Texas, causing lower air quality.

On to the tropics: What was yesterday a disorganized area of thunderstorms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea has now developed into a tropical depression in the Bay of Campeche. The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Barry before making landfall along the Gulf coast of Mexico, where Tropical storm warnings have been issued. This would be the second named storm in the Atlantic of the 2025 hurricane season.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & t-showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & t-showers

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!