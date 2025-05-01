Rain on the way heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat risk improves into the weekend

Moderate to heavy showers tonight for northern neighborhoods

Heavy showers and t-storms expected Friday night



Today will be our last day of heat risk concerns for this week, as the focus for the forecast switches to rain. Speaking of which, northern neighborhoods will see some moderate to heavy periods of rain tonight that will clear a little after midnight.

Conditions will again be warm and humid Friday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s with feel-like temperatures up to the 90s. Rain will make another appearance in the forecast late Friday night into overnight Saturday, ahead of a cold front that will offer a small dip in temperatures Saturday and Sunday, as well as a switch in wind direction to the northeast.

You can keep those outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, as showers will be isolated and spotty, but stay tuned to the forecast for any changes!

Isolated showers will continue into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and showers for northern neighborhoods

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Hot, late night showers

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Late showers and t-storms

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

