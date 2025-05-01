Rain on the way heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat risk improves into the weekend
- Moderate to heavy showers tonight for northern neighborhoods
- Heavy showers and t-storms expected Friday night
Today will be our last day of heat risk concerns for this week, as the focus for the forecast switches to rain. Speaking of which, northern neighborhoods will see some moderate to heavy periods of rain tonight that will clear a little after midnight.
Conditions will again be warm and humid Friday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s with feel-like temperatures up to the 90s. Rain will make another appearance in the forecast late Friday night into overnight Saturday, ahead of a cold front that will offer a small dip in temperatures Saturday and Sunday, as well as a switch in wind direction to the northeast.
You can keep those outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, as showers will be isolated and spotty, but stay tuned to the forecast for any changes!
Isolated showers will continue into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and showers for northern neighborhoods
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Hot, late night showers
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Late showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!