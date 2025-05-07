Rain on Pause: More storms in the forecast tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Stray showers possible tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow

Marginal to slight risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) tomorrow

After a very active morning, rain activity has mostly subsided. Stray showers are possible. The meandering frontal boundary that triggered last night and this morning's showers and t-storms has retreated just north of the area and will be the main driver for more active weather in the forecast tomorrow.

Exact timing on tomorrow's showers and t-storms will vary a bit based on the speed of the frontal boundary and when it finally pushes through the Coastal Bend. Regardless, heavy downpours and t-storms that could become severe are expected as the Coastal Bend will be under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather (levels 1 and 2 out of 5).

By Friday, this week's rain event will be over, and abundant sunshine and dry heat will return to the forecast beyond Mother's Day weekend.

Tonight: Stray showers, hazy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Morning t-showers, then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Strong and possibly severe t-storms

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

