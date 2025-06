Scattered showers and t-storms return late this week

Prev Next

Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Heat on this rise

Scattered showers and t-storms return late this week CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph Tuesday: Humid and hotter

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph Tuesday night: Mostly clear and muggy

Temperature Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph Have a good evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.