Rain is out and the heat is in, for now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After seeing some isolated showers and storms in the region yesterday afternoon, some with particularly heavy downpours, we’ll now see less of that through the end of the week thanks to upper-level high pressure that will take over South Texas.

With high pressure in place, there’s a lot of sinking air and not the ideal conditions to get rainfall. Instead, we’ll get sunshine and sweltering hot temperatures. However, with slightly drier air moving in from the north, we’ll have rather cool mornings with the upper 60s inland to the low 70s in Corpus Christi for the next several days.

The dry and hot pattern will stay with us through the early part of the weekend. High’s will remain above normal in the mid to upper 90s.

Then, we’ll begin to track a large amount of tropical moisture that will surge into South Texas beginning late Saturday, into Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

This will come in the form of scattered showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday and then turn widespread to likely through about Tuesday of next week. Heavier rainfall amounts will favor the coastal areas, since that is where the moisture will arrive first.

Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches could be common by Wednesday. At this point, flash flooding remains low. However, if we continue to get rain in the same locations day after day, that will change. We’ll monitor closely and update the forecast as necessary.

For now, we’ll just deal with sunshine and heat and then be ready for a big pattern shift early next week to cooler temperatures and an increase in rainfall. Dust off the umbrella!

Today: Clearing skies, light winds and sweltering heat…High: 98…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear, mild and tranquil…Low: 71…Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday: Blazing hot and sunny…High: 99…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, increasing wind, but still hot…High: 96…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, but clouds increasing later, hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing tropical moisture, scattered showers and storms, favoring the coastline…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms, some locally heavy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!