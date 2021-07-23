Rain is out and sunshine/blazing hot temperatures are in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After one more round of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region yesterday afternoon with an associated upper-level disturbance moving through Texas, high pressure will now be taking over the forecast and summer conditions will carry through today and right on into the weekend.

With high pressure moving in, that means we’re going to have a lot of sinking air in place and temperatures will start to go up resulting in lots of sunshine and temperatures increasing to above normal levels in the mid to upper 90s.

Unfortunately, Saharan dust is also moving into the area at the same time, so we’ll have a hazy sunshine for the next several days.

With the extra dust in the air, air quality will come down to moderate and may result in itchy eyes and scratchy throat. If you plan on being outdoors for prolonged periods of time and you are sensitive to the extra dust, a face mask will help keep symptoms at bay.

Winds will increase to near windy levels through Saturday, pumping even more humidity off the Gulf, so that will help aid heat indices to shoot around 106-112 degrees for many locations.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution when working outdoors or doing any strenuous activity in the sunshine by drinking lots of water and seeking the shade and/or air condition frequently to allow your body to cool off.

Today: Hazy, sunny, hot, humid and on the windy side…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, humid and quiet…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny, blazing hot and humid with still lots of wind and hazy from Saharan dust…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Less wind, stifling heat, hot and humid…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Sunny, baking hot and muggy…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, very hot and humid…High: 95…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Few more clouds and a stray shower; overall, mainly sunny and still hot…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Have a great weekend stay cool and hydrated!