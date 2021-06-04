Rain chances still in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI — Another round of very heavy rainfall caused localized flooding for many locations across the Coastal Bend yesterday. There were some viewer reports of 1-5 inches of rainfall that were spread across the region. We picked up 1.28 inches of rainfall officially at Corpus Christi Int’l and that now puts us at over 8 inches above normal in the rainfall department.

The upper-level low responsible for all this rainfall continues to linger in the Lone Star State and will yield another round of some scattered, to numerous at times, showers and thunderstorms. At this point, any rainfall will cause localized flash flooding and residents should use caution during any rainfall activity if they are out on the roads. Additional 1-3+ inches could be possible.

The upper-level low will begin to push out of the region Saturday afternoon. So we’ll start the weekend with still some isolated to scattered showers in the area, again some storms could be strong and drop hefty rainfall totals in a short amount of time, but by Sunday we’ll start to dry out some.

Early next week, we’ll see one last round of rainfall from the system which will result in scattered showers and storms, but for the rest of the week, we’ll see winds increase a bit and rainfall will start to dissipate and we’ll begin to really warm up with plenty of humidity. Heat indices will likely be the main story by the middle of next week.

Today: Scattered showers and storms, numerous at time, locally heavy rain possible along with localized flash flooding…High: 82…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering clouds, stray to isolated showers, damp and muggy…Low: 69…Wind: Lt. & Vrb.

Saturday: More sun peeking through, but still isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 85…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, only a stray shower, heating up…High: 88…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms return, still warm and breezy…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Rest of the Week: Highs pushing the low to mid-90s, high heat index values…so hot and very humid.

Have a great weekend!