Rain chances ramp up over the Labor Day holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beneficial rainfall continues to move into South Texas as upper-level high pressure has moved out to the Desert Southwest, leaving us open to Gulf moisture to bring daily rain chances to the area.

Our latest weak disturbance that developed near the coast yesterday has already moved west of us, and that is where most of the heavy rain will fall today.

However, we still have enough moisture in our atmosphere that a few showers and storms are firing off this morning and a few of them have heavy downpours associated with them.

Today, tomorrow and Friday we'll continue to hold on to isolated to scattered showers and storms.

The more widespread and numerous rain will arrive this Saturday and last through early next week into the Labor Day holiday weekend. Widespread 2-4" totals will be possible. That much rain will cause some localized flash flooding in the region. Residents are urged to use caution on the roads and be on the lookout for ponding.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area, mainly for the first part of the day; some of the storms may still produce locally heavy downpours…High: 91…Wind: E 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very humid with showers developing in the area once again…Low: 78…Wind: ENE 3-6 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms in the region; overall less activity than previous days, but still a few heavy downpours will still be possible…High: 93…Wind: E 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mainly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms with locally heavy rain possible, very humid and warm…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Saturday: Tropical moisture increases rapidly in the area along with cloudy to overcast skies and numerous to widespread showers and storms; locally heavy rain…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Overcast, rain and wet with numerous to widespread showers and storms; some locally heavy…High: 87…Wind: E 10-20 MPH.

Labor Day Monday: Still maintaining overcast skies with numerous to widespread showers and storms with localized flash flooding possible…High: 89…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and be safe out there!