Rain chances on the increase tonight and continuing through Monday, but the heat marches on

With upper-level ridging shifted west, a series of disturbances will move southeast across Texas and bring showers/thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend tonight and Monday.
tropics.jpg
KRIS6
Northwest Caribbean heating up.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 09, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The atmosphere remains hot, but increasing humidity, instability and disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight through Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Bend overnight, mainly western areas
  • Additional storms Monday will affect most of the Coastal Bend
  • Isolated showers will dot the area through Thursday
  • Heat Advisories may be needed again late week
  • Eyes will be on tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Monday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph

While showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rain especially to the watershed, heat will remain a concern through the coming week. We will be watching for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

