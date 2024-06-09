Rain chances on the increase tonight and continuing through Monday, but the heat marches on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The atmosphere remains hot, but increasing humidity, instability and disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight through Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Bend overnight, mainly western areas
- Additional storms Monday will affect most of the Coastal Bend
- Isolated showers will dot the area through Thursday
- Heat Advisories may be needed again late week
- Eyes will be on tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
Monday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph
While showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rain especially to the watershed, heat will remain a concern through the coming week. We will be watching for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.