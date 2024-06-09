Rain chances on the increase tonight and continuing through Monday, but the heat marches on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The atmosphere remains hot, but increasing humidity, instability and disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight through Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Coastal Bend overnight, mainly western areas

Additional storms Monday will affect most of the Coastal Bend

Isolated showers will dot the area through Thursday

Heat Advisories may be needed again late week

Eyes will be on tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Monday:

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 106 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph

While showers and thunderstorms will bring meaningful rain especially to the watershed, heat will remain a concern through the coming week. We will be watching for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.