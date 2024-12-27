Rain chances fizzle out with foggy conditions returning tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sea fog to develop tonight linger into Friday morning
- Rain chances look to fizzle out for the remainder of 2024
- More cold fronts on the way
As severe weather brews north of the Coastal Bend around the Victoria Crossroads and Houston area, we saw spotty showers that clipped some of our northern neighborhoods and rain chances will continue to fizzle out through the end of 2024. Once again sea fog will build tonight and into Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will most likely be issued as poor visibility will again be a problem for the morning commute.
We will continue to be above average through the weekend. A stalled weak cold front will push through so temperatures will drop a bit Saturday night into Sunday morning. The New year will start on a cool note as a strong cold front will move through South Texas Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies, sea fog overnight
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Friday: Foggy morning to sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny with some clouds
Temperature: High 84°F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Have a good evening