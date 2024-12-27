Rain chances fizzle out with foggy conditions returning tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sea fog to develop tonight linger into Friday morning

Rain chances look to fizzle out for the remainder of 2024

More cold fronts on the way

As severe weather brews north of the Coastal Bend around the Victoria Crossroads and Houston area, we saw spotty showers that clipped some of our northern neighborhoods and rain chances will continue to fizzle out through the end of 2024. Once again sea fog will build tonight and into Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will most likely be issued as poor visibility will again be a problem for the morning commute.

We will continue to be above average through the weekend. A stalled weak cold front will push through so temperatures will drop a bit Saturday night into Sunday morning. The New year will start on a cool note as a strong cold front will move through South Texas Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, sea fog overnight

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Friday: Foggy morning to sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny with some clouds

Temperature: High 84°F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a good evening