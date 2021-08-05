Rain chances fade by the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our broken record of a forecast will carry on today with the forecast calling for another round of some scattered showers and storms in South Texas. Though many of us have not participated in the rainfall, there are some spotty areas that do get the thunderstorm activity that are observing quick 1–2-inch rainfall rates.

That’s the nature of “scattered” showers and storms. May be a significant amount of rain in one spot, but a few short miles away, hardly anything.

The weak frontal boundary that moved into South Texas earl in the week remains in place today and coupled with a little bit more upper-level support, will keep the rain chances alive throughout the day, especially with daytime heating.

Upper-level high pressure, the “heat dome”, is lingering in the wings to our west and ready to take over our forecast as we head into the weekend. This will begin to take place on Friday and begin to bring down our rain chances.

By Saturday and into Sunday and early next week, we’ll have mainly sunny skies, very hot temperatures also more wind which will lead to dangerous heat indices around 108-116 degrees!

If you are a fan of the scattered showers, hopefully you pick up one or two in the next 48-hours because after that, we’ll only have to rely on Gulf moisture streaming in one or two little seabreeze showers which many of us miss out on.

The tropical Atlantic is heating up a bit with a couple of disturbances trying to get their act together. However, none of them are of interest to us and are far removed from South Texas at this time. We’ll be keeping an eye on them.

Today: Mainly cloudy, still hot with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy rain possible…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some showers and storms re-firing…Low: 75…Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.

Friday: Rain chances start coming down, more sun, but a few isolated showers and storms will still be in the area…High: 93…Wind: SE 8-16 MPH.

Saturday: More sunshine, very hot, humid and windy…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny, humid, hot and windy…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine galore, wind and very hot…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a little less wind… High: 96…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!