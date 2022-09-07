Rain chances dropping and temperatures increasing with more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rain chances are coming down and with more sunshine in the forecast, temperatures are going to be headed higher.

An upper-level disturbance in East Texas will continue to shift to our east, and eventually in the Gulf, and we'll be on the dry side of the low and help to dry out our atmosphere.

Nevertheless, an associated weak frontal boundary will remain draped across the central part of the state through the rest of the week and send a few stray to isolated showers and storms in from the north. While areal coverage will be alot less than previous weeks, some of the storms may still drop some heavy downpours.

By the time we head into Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, we'll be seeing mainly sunny skies with little to no rain chances and highs in the low 90s. Though seasonal, heat index values will shoot around 100-105.

The tropical Atlantic is heating up with Hurricane Earl and Hurricane Danielle, along with two other tropical waves to monitor. However, none of them are a threat to us here in South Texas.

Today: Partly cloudy with more sunshine and only a few stray to isolated showers and storms; overall hot and muggy…High: 91…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Quiet, muggy and mild…Low: 74…Wind: Light & Variable.

Thursday: Remaining partly cloudy and hot with a few stray to isolated showers and storms still possible…High: 92…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, rain chances go away; hot and muggy…High: 92…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Sunny skies, light winds and very humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Monday: A few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine and heat…High: 93…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!