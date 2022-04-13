Rain chances are out and the heat is on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our slim opportunity for some rainfall in South Texas has moved out of the region and will be well to our northeast today where showers and storms will create another round of severe weather for those in the southeastern United States.

We’ll be left with clearing conditions as the day progresses and dry air that will result in plenty of afternoon sunshine, very hot temperatures and high fire danger. Many of our inland communities will be reaching the low 100’s today and even here in Corpus Christi, we’ll be maxing out in the middle 90s. If you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time, be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water and seek the shade frequently.

Winds will still be a bit elevated out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH, so a Red Flag Warning has been posted from noon until 7PM for almost the entire Coastal Bend, minus the coastal areas. Residents are urged to limit use of outdoor flames and sparks.

A weak front will move into the area late tonight and into early tomorrow and bring some slightly cooler air, which means it won’t be quite as hot as it will be today. Instead of 90s and low 100s, we’ll trade those for more seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

The dry air that will accompany the front will quickly fade going into early Friday morning and we could see a few stray light showers early Friday morning, but mainly just more clouds and warm temperatures are in store the end of the week.

Should also point out that each afternoon moving into the next several days will continue to hold on to windy levels around 15-25 MPH with some gusts around 30-35 MPH.

For the Easter Holiday Weekend, we’ll be looking at partly to mainly sunny skies and very warm highs near 90 in Corpus Christi. It’ll be slightly cooler near the coast and a tad warmer, in the low to mid-90s, for our inland areas. Winds, as previously mentioned, will stay on the elevated side.

Early next week, another weak front moves into the area and will try to bring a few stray showers, but for the most part, many of us will miss out again.

Today: Early AM showers near the coast, then dry, windy and very hot in the afternoon with sunshine emerging resulting in high fire danger; Red Flag Warnings are posted from noon until 7PM…High: 95…Wind: SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as humid, weak front moves in with a stray shower…Low: 63…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, dry and warm…High: 82…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Good Friday: Early AM showers, staying mainly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy warm and staying humid…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!