Rain and t-storms arrive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

We made it to the end of the week! Showers and thunderstorms will begin to make their way through our northern and southern counties.

The heaviest periods of rain and t-storms look to be around 8 a.m. this morning and through parts of the afternoon and evening, but the exact timing of when the showers arrive depends on when the cold front finally moves further south.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and "feels like" temperatures will be as high as 111 degrees, but no heat alerts will go into effect as of now.

Over the weekend, showers and t-storms will continue as our temperatures cool down a bit into the low 90s.

Stay safe, and have a great weekend!