Quiet weather through Friday for the Coastal Bend; morning fog and afternoon sun. Near normal temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak high pressure overhead is leading to light overnight winds with daybreak fog, followed by sunny and breezy afternoons today through Friday. A weak cold front will bring isolated showers late Saturday but little change in temperatures. In fact, the week to come remains generally uneventful, with the only rain chances coming Saturday evening and again next Tuesday. Neither scenario promises much in the way of rainfall, however. A south southeasterly breeze Thursday through Saturday will lift afternoon temperatures well into the 80s, with the cold front Saturday knocking daytime temperatures down only a few degrees. Overnight readings will remain generally in the 60s, except for lower 70s Friday and upper 50s early Sunday.

