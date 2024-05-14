Quiet Coastal Bend weather through midweek, but isolated showers and storms return Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Enjoy the fair and dry weather, because Gulf humidity returns in a big way by Thursday. Along with isolated showers and storms, expect heat indices well over 105 degrees.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some patchy daybreak fog expected Wednesday

More humidity and isolated showers/storms Thursday and Friday

Hot and humid with heat advisories possible this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear, with patchy fog developing toward daybreak

Temperature:

Low near 70

Winds:

South southeast 6 to 12 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, windy and very warm

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

East southeast 16 to 28 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 25 mph

Today and Wednesday idea for outdoor activities, but humidity quickly returns late week, along with low-end rain chances.