Quiet Before the Storm: Strong and potentially severe t-storms late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slight risk for severe t-storms tonight into overnight Saturday
Our weather remains quiet for now. It's hot and humid with a slight breeze through the early evening hours, making for great conditions for Artwalk, Buc Days, and any Friday evening plans. The leading edge of the cold front that will usher in strong and potentially severe storms will move across the Coastal Bend from about 8 p.m. to around 2 a.m.Gusty winds, hail, and lightning are possible within any severe storms that could develop.
After the cold front moves through the area, our rain activity will be on pause until more isolated showers pop in later Saturday morning and afternoon. Scattered showers will continue next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Thunderstorms, some severe
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SE/NE 10-20 mph
Saturday: AM storms possible, clearing later
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and quiet
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Have a good evening and stay tuned to the KRIS 6 Weather team as we track the storms!