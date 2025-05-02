Watch Now
Quiet Before the Storm: Strong and potentially severe t-storms late tonight

Julia Kwedi Friday 5/2/25 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slight risk for severe t-storms tonight into overnight Saturday

Our weather remains quiet for now. It's hot and humid with a slight breeze through the early evening hours, making for great conditions for Artwalk, Buc Days, and any Friday evening plans. The leading edge of the cold front that will usher in strong and potentially severe storms will move across the Coastal Bend from about 8 p.m. to around 2 a.m.Gusty winds, hail, and lightning are possible within any severe storms that could develop.

After the cold front moves through the area, our rain activity will be on pause until more isolated showers pop in later Saturday morning and afternoon. Scattered showers will continue next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some severe
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SE/NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: AM storms possible, clearing later
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy and quiet
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening and stay tuned to the KRIS 6 Weather team as we track the storms!

