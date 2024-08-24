Possible pop-up showers before mostly sunny afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! Some of us may be waking up to some stray shower this morning. The sunshine will be out later in the afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We got a comfortable weekend ahead! Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feels like temps reaching the middle 100s. Moisture will continue to build and increase and with the help of the sea breeze this could trigger some showers early this morning. Rain chances will increase through most of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Possible stray morning showers and then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with some clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunshine with some shower

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

