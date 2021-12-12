Polar high pressure brought a clear, cool and dry Sunday to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Polar high pressure brought much cooler air to the Coastal Bend this weekend, but moisture pouring into the region overnight will mean rain chances Monday with above normal temperatures through the work week. Another cold front Saturday will bring weekend rain and the return of colder air. Following this weekend's with below normal temperatures, afternoon readings once again will surge into the 70s and 80s through the work week ahead of a late Saturday cold front. That system will have enough upper level support to bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the coming weekend, along with a much colder Sunday. Highs will make it only into the lower 60s next Sunday. Rainfall Monday will be around a quarter inch, with totals this coming weekend up to a half inch.

