Plenty of sun, humidity and heat heading into weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our humidity levels have gone from dry and comfortable for the beginning of the week back to oppressive for the end of the week.

This extra moisture streaming in off the Gulf has led to some dense patchy fog affecting visibility this morning. It will also be around tomorrow morning, bringing levels down to below a mile for some locations.

When driving in low visibility, commuters are urged to slow down and be extra cautious by utilizing low-beam headlights, using their defroster and allowing adequate space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

With upper-level high pressure in control of our forecast, we’ll see a mainly quiet weather pattern the next couple of days with plenty of afternoon sunshine and above normal high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in Corpus Christi and even some low 90s for our inland communities.

Over the weekend, we’ll see some streamer coastal stray showers with an increased breeze coming from the southeast, but most of us will stay dry and hot. Aside from a few of those showers, it looks to be like a nice, humid weekend.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a disturbance over in the Pacific with an area of disturbed weather that is trying to develop into a tropical system. Like Pamela a few weeks ago, this system could eventually move over Mexico and track towards South Texas and increase our rainfall chances early next week.

Additionally, there’s another cold front that is forecast to arrive by Wednesday and interact with that moisture that could result in some scattered showers and storms in the region. We’ll be tracking that potential very closely.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot and humid; AM Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. …High: 86…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: More patchy fog developing; humid and mild…Low: 70…Wind: Light & Variable.

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid…High: 87…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Increasing winds to breezy levels, still hot and humid with a few coastal stray showers…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, hot, humid & breezy with a few stray showers…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-20 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny with increasing tropical moisture, most of us stay dry and hot…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Watching moisture from the Pacific; increasing isolated showers and storms, still warm and humid…High: 87…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Tropical moisture in place and cold front on the move will result in scattered showers and storms…High: 85…Wind: SE/N 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!