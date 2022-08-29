Plenty more rain chances in store this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have not received a whole lot of rainfall over the last several days, don’t worry, there are still plenty more chances to receive some of that nice rain over the next week.

We’re going to have plenty of tropical moisture flow into South Texas and result in mainly isolated to scattered showers and storms across the region with some locally heavy rainfall possible.

Each day will have the opportunity for showers and storms, but it will not rain all day long and it will not rain at your place every single day either. However, there will be showers in the region through this weekend.

Rainfall totals will vary widely with some residents picking up 1-3” over the next 5-7 days with some others only about a quarter to half an inch.

When it is not raining, look for temperatures to be on the hot side with highs ranging in the low to mid-90s over the area. Though hot, these highs will be at or just below seasonal average. High humidity will keep heat index values around 100-109 for much of the week so be sure to stay hydrated when working outdoors for long hours.

The tropics are beginning to heat up with four areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. We’ll be watching a few of them that have the chance to enter the Caribbean later this week. For now, nothing is threatening the area at this time, but now is a good time to be sure you have your hurricane plans in place!

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy and hot with more isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area; not raining all day or all over the region…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Still some good cloud coverage in the area with some isolated showers possible…Low: 78…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Plenty of clouds in the region leading to more isolated to scattered showers and storms with some of them locally heavy…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy skies, isolated to scattered showers and storms; hot and muggy…High: 91…Wind; E 7-14 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, still warm and still plenty of tropical moisture flowing into the area leading to isolated to showers and storms…High: 91…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Friday: A front washes out north of the region and will generate isolated to showers and storms…High: 91…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Saturday: Tropical moisture will flow in and result in a higher chance for showers and storms; scattered to numerous…High: 88…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella handy!