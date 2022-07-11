Plenty more heat this week while monitoring the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure has been dominating much of the Southeast towards the Desert Southwest for a few weeks now and the result has been dangerously high heat, mainly sunny skies and hardly any rainfall to speak of.

The big dome of high heat has backed off slightly to the west as of this morning, but we’ll still be under its influence as high temperatures are expected to soar well passed the 100° mark for many inland communities and the abundance of tropical moisture will keep our heat indices in the 108°-116° range.

A Heat Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi for this reason and is in place for much of the Coastal Bend from 1-9PM.

Residents continue to be encouraged to stay as cool as possible and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If you plan on working outdoors, taking frequent breaks and cooling off in air-conditions areas will be best.

We’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that will meander in the northern Gulf the next couple of days that the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. The chance of tropical formation is low, but is forecast to move very slowly westward through the course of the week.

Much of the rainfall associated with this area of low pressure will remain offshore, and with the exception of a few stray tropical showers for the first part of the week and turning stray to isolated for the end of the week, this doesn’t look to bring much relief to our heat here in the Coastal Bend.

We’ll continue to track and monitor as it moves over the open Gulf waters.

Today: Mainly sunny skies with windy and humid conditions; dangerously high heat with heat advisories posted from 1-9PM…High: 99°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108°-116°.

Tonight: A few clouds, humid and warm…Low: 77°…Wind: S 7-14 MPH.

Tuesday: Still a good dose of sunshine with a few stray showers possible, most of us stay dry and dangerously hot…High: 99°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108°-116°.

Wednesday: Winds come down slightly, still a lot of heat and sunshine; a couple tropical showers possible, but again many of us stay dry and baking hot…High: 97°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107°-114°.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with some isolated showers near coastal communities…High: 96°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106°-112°.

Friday: Partly cloudy with still a few stray to isolated coastal showers possible; many inland areas staying dry and sweltering hot…High: 96°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106°-112°.

Weekend Outlook: A few clouds, still very hot and humid with dangerous heat across the Coastal Bend with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices in the 105°-115° range.

Have a great day and please keep cool and hydrated!