Plenty more heat in store, weekend rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winds have been gusty for much of the week and that will continue to be the case today as we have deepening low pressure in the Central Plains along with a few frontal boundaries that will increase our humidity levels off the Gulf.

With plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, and all that wind, our heat index values will skyrocket again today around 110-115 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in place for inland Nueces & Kleberg counties as well as Jim Wells and Live Oak counties from 1PM until 7PM.

We all know the heat safety tips by now, so it is highly encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and stay as cool as possible.

We are watching a batch of moisture in the Gulf that will head in our direction for the first part of the weekend that will result in some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region, particularly on Saturday. Keywords are isolated to scattered in nature. Not everyone will participate, but there will be some areas that get some nice downpours. Is this a drought-busting chance of rain? Not even close, but it will be nice to see some showers on the radar.

In the meantime, we’ll be dealing with the heat, some light Saharan Dust, and lots of wind.

The tropical Atlantic continues to be quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 5-days.

Today: Scorching hot, sunny, humid and windy; Heat Advisory in place from 1-7PM…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting around 35 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, slightly less wind, but still windy and very hot…High: 97…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 107-114.

Friday: Increasing clouds and tropical moisture, still plenty of sunshine and hot conditions…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-111.

Saturday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area; not widespread & still hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, breezy, humid and hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies, getting hotter and breezy…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-111.

Have a great day. Stay hydrated and cool!