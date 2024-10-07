Watch Now
Pleasant with sunny and breezy conditions expected for the week ahead

Weak cold front expect to reinforce dry weather pattern
Julia Kwedi's 10/7/24 4pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Our weak cold front is expected to slightly cool down temperatures and reinforce dry conditions in the area.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Sunny and dry are going to be our keywords for the forecast this week. Tomorrow will feel much like today with temps in the low to mid 90s but winds will be lighter. Our weak cold front will arrive Tuesday and that will push more dry air in the Coastal Bend and leave no room for rain chances in the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Feelin like summer
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday Night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great night!

