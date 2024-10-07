Pleasant with sunny and breezy conditions expected for the week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Our weak cold front is expected to slightly cool down temperatures and reinforce dry conditions in the area.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
Sunny and dry are going to be our keywords for the forecast this week. Tomorrow will feel much like today with temps in the low to mid 90s but winds will be lighter. Our weak cold front will arrive Tuesday and that will push more dry air in the Coastal Bend and leave no room for rain chances in the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Feelin like summer
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday Night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great night!