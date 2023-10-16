Watch Now
Pleasant weather continues early next week

Cool and comfortable conditions remain tonight into early next week
Another beautiful sunset over the Coastal Bend.
Dale Nelson
Posted at 8:10 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 21:10:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Our weekend comes to an end but the great weather continues through the early part of next week.

Tonight, temperatures will be on the chilly side with our low at 59 degrees.

As dry air dominates and a deep trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere pushes further south, this will keep our sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in place for beginning of the week.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be lighter compared to what we had during the weekend, still coming from the North at 13 - 25 MPH.

Have a good night!

