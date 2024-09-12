Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant Summer like conditions with light southeast winds

Dry, warm and light winds making for comfortable evening
Julia Kwedi's Thursday 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Practically perfect weather as summer like temperatures return. Be sure to take advantage and spend some time outdoors.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Summer is back but it will still feel comfortable as moisture slowly rebounds in the forecast thanks to southeast winds. Patchy fog could build in some areas tonight through tomorrow morning.

A bit of copy and paste for our forecast for the remainder of the work week. As humidity increases into the weekend so will our rain chances beginning Sunday. This is thanks to remnants of a tropical depression from the eastern Pacific moving through our area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Warmer, a bit humid
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday Night: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.